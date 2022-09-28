Keke Palmer Lands On The 2022 TIME100 Next List

Keke Palmer attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Keke Palmer has been named to the 2022 TIME100 Next list as an Innovator.

TIME Magazine revealed the list on Wednesday (Sept. 28), unveiling an issue of the publication featuring Palmer, 29, as their cover star.

Along with the NOPE actress being granted cover star status for the storied magazine, Queen Latifah, 52, wrote a guest feature about Keke, detailing their history together.

Furthermore, Latifah labeled the actress “one of the most talented human beings” she’s ever met.

“When she was younger, and we first crossed paths, she already was brimming with so much energy and power, so much humor, and so much light and professionalism,” the Hip-Hop legend recalled.

“Watching Keke evolve as a young woman has been a joy. She is the epitome of grace, poise, and honesty. To watch her grow as an artist, taking on a range of challenging roles, has been inspiring to me as a fellow actor.”

The Equalizer actress continued, speaking to Keke’s multifaceted capabilities and the promise of a potential GOAT in the making.

“Not to mention, the girl can sing! But then again, this young champion has been inspiring adults for many, many years. Keke is the future, and I can’t wait to see the things that she will do as she continues on her journey.”

TIME Magazine also featured Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeny as a Phenom and Grammy Award-winning artist SZA as an Artist as additional cover stars for the 2022 TIME100 Next list.

Other stars featured on the list include Jonathan Majors, Lashana Lynch, Jack Harlow, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ja Morant, Ayo Edibiri, and more.