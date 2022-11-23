Keke Palmer Shares “Life-Changing” Sex Advice From Whoopi Goldberg

Actor Keke Palmer and Whoopi Goldberg attend the Chromat AW18 front row during New York Fashion Week at Industria Studios on February 9, 2018 in New York City.

During a recent episode of Keke Palmer’s Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, the actress and singer surprisingly revealed “life-changing sex advice” she received from Whoopi Goldberg.

In the podcast episode titled, “Has Porn Ruined Sex?” with sex therapist Dr. Kate Balestri, Palmer shared her opinions on women enjoying sex for themselves and how now, she prefers a more emotional connection before getting intimate with someone.

The KeyTV creator said, “My identity with sex – it was always based upon, ‘Oh, I just gotta do this service.’ And my enjoyment, any enjoyment that I had at that era, in that point, in that time, came from, ‘I’m glad they’re happy.’ That was like, depressing and not enough because well I realized, like, ‘Well, wait a damn minute … this isn’t it’ you know what I’m saying?”

Thinking back to “life changing” advice that the iconic Sister Act actress shared with her, the Nope star revealed: “It was a journey of trying to figure out what works for me. I remember, I’ll never forget, I was on The View one time and they were having a conversation about sex, a really great conversation, and Whoopi Goldberg said, ‘please just – start with pleasing yourself.’ And I was like, ‘That rings true.’”

Further into the episode, Palmer discussed times when she would watch porn, but never actually received a “happy ending” from sex that resembled adult films.

“There was one time in my life where I thought porn simulation sex, because that’s what it sounds like to me, porn simulated-esque sex, was something that could be interesting or fun, but I never actually had a happy ending from it, if I’m being, you know, lightly frank,” she revealed. “I’ve only ever had an actual happy ending from a more demure, a calmer, a more emotional approach.”

Last year, Palmer, 29, went public with her boyfriend Darius Jackson and spoke about their relationship in her Bustle cover story.

“This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone. So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That’s a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life.”

Take a listen to Keke Palmer’s full “Has Porn Ruined Sex?” episode of her Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast here.