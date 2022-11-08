Keke Palmer Talks Sexual Dominance And Porn Preference On ‘Whoreible Decisions’

Though Keke Palmer is a dominating, public force, the KeyTV founder chooses the soft life during her private moments.

When speaking with the ladies of the Whoreible Decisions podcast, Palmer revealed that she’d rather be submissive during intimacy, due to her front-facing persona. “I feel like, definitely, when I’m in an intimate space with someone, I’m very much so, like, ‘At your service,’” the Nope star, 29, confessed with a smirk.

“I only like girl-on-girl porn because it’s nice and beautiful. It’s the delicacy of the arrangement,” she expressed when speaking about her porn preferences. The thriving entertainer and businesswoman made a point to add that “porn has ruined the ideas of sex.”

Palmer also teased that role play is part of her bedroom activities, and how she often fantasizes about her escapades turning into a romantic comedy. Her improvisational example left host Weezy gagged.

When reflecting on her appearance on the podcast episode, the TIME100 Next recipient wrote, “I had a blasssssttttt on @whoreible_decisions! […] Sex is a fun topic and it’s so awesome to hear other perspectives and how our sexual personality defers or is the same as what your outward personality is. It was fun sharing a piece of this part of myself with you two, I would do it again, or we could do it again on MY podcast #BabyThisIsKekePalmer available now on Amazon Music. The delicacies of the arrangement were FIRE!”

Palmer’s new venture was birthed as another way to connect with her audience and learn herself. She explained to Complex, “It was the perfect place for me to really explore the deeper questions that I have surrounding all different kinds of things, from just the craziest things in our heads. Why do we have insomnia, forgiving our parents, how society has changed in terms of concepts like OnlyFans or monogamy. Being able to actually dive into those conversations more deeply because podcasts are unique to the individuals. So I really get to make that space my own and that’s what excited me the most about it.”

This comes on the heels of KeyTV’s debut series launch, Heaux & Tell.

Watch the full Whoreible Decisions episode below.