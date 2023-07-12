Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Admits To Holding Star To A “Perfect Standard”

Shortly before publicly calling out girlfriend Keke Palmer over her outfit choice while attending an Usher concert, Darius Jackson admitted to holding the star to a “perfect standard.”

The couple discussed their relationship together on the latest episode of Palmer’s podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, which was recorded before the pair’s social media fallout.

“At first, it definitely was hard because it could all be very overwhelming. It was definitely overwhelming and intense at first,” he said. “It was,” Palmer agreed before Jackson detailed the high expectations he set for himself and the NOPE star.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: (L-R) Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson attend Boss Featuring Keke Palmer terrace after party at The GRAMMY Museum on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“And it’s like, you almost feel that pressure of needing to be perfect. And so, it really confused me and infiltrated my mind because not only did I have to hold myself to that perfect standard, I was also holding you to a perfect standard as well. So, any moment of flaw on my side or on your side it was World War III because it’s like…”

“— And now the world sees us,” Palmer added, with Jackson agreeing.

“It’s a lot of pressure,” Palmer added. “Because we are very proud and there are things that we want to share…at the same time we do want to be able to maintain the privacy of our relationship, and I feel like we’ve done such a good job at being able to do that.”

The couple began dating in 2021 and share 5-month old son, Leo.

Jackson came under fire last week for criticizing Palmer as a mother due to what she wore to see Usher live in Las Vegas, initially tweeting, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

He soon after doubled-down on his statement, writing, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

While Palmer has yet to directly address her boyfriend publicly, she did post snaps from the evening in question and dropped “I’m A Motha” merch soon after.