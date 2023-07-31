Keke Wyatt’s New Reality Show Coming To WE Tv And ALLBLK

Keke Wyatt is making her reality TV comeback with her new untitled series for WE tv and ALLBLK.

As part of their fall lineup, fans will get an exclusive look into the R&B singer’s world as she “navigates life as an artist, wife, mother, sister, friend, and foe.”

The mother of 11 expressed in a statement, “Hello Sugars!!! My world may not be perfect, but I’m super excited to share my beautifully crazy, chaotic, and balanced life with you all. From family and kids to a frustrating yet thriving career on the path to finishing my new album for my FANS. Get your seatbelts ready, buckle up and get ready to enter Keke’s World OkaaaaY!!!”

Wyatt announced her impending album back in January — her first since her 2017 compilation of covers.

On Instagram, she thanked the WE tv team for granting her “the chance and platform to share my life story” while adding, “Sharing the ups and downs of my authentic life and family with the world, despite the negative judgments, is not easy. Nonetheless, I believe that God chose us to be an example. My prayer is that my family can inspire others facing similar challenges in REAL LIFE to persevere and not give up. See y’all this fall on @wetv @watchallblk Are Y’all ready??? #KekeWyattsWorld #WEtv #NEwMusicComing.”

Brett Dismuke, Head of Content, WE tv and ALLBLK, shared, “WE tv thrives on bringing its viewers bold, dynamic – but relatable – personalities. Keke Wyatt is a natural fit as her vibrant personality, coupled with her interesting yet complex herstory, perfectly exemplifies what our Thursday night viewers crave. WE look forward to the launch of this new series and are grateful Keke allowed us to capture her multifaceted world.”

Read the full series description below:

Keke Wyatt’s World is larger than life! Having been in the music game for over three decades, Keke is ready to take her career to the next level with her first new album in over six years. This R&B artist must balance her demanding singing career with being a wife, daughter, diva, friend and mother to 11 children, including newborn baby Ke’Zyah. As the pressures mount, she fights to keep it all from unravelling with the help of husband, Zackariah, a stay-at-home dad who manages the house; her mother, Lorna, who is her rock but also stirs up trouble in the family; and manager and BFF Andrae who struggles to keep her on track. Can Keke continue to balance motherhood and family life with the demands of her career and her fans?

Wyatt has previously starred on R&B Divas: Atlanta, which ran for three seasons.