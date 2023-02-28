Kelis Says She “Almost Fell Off A Cliff” In Snowstorm

Kelis at House Of Uoma Presents The Launch Of Uoma Beauty - The World's First "Afropolitan" Makeup Brand at NeueHouse Hollywood on April 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Kelis candidly detailed how she and her children almost experienced a car accident during a snowstorm.

The singer revealed on Monday that she hoped to take her family to enjoy a weekend of winter weather at Big Bear Lake in California’s San Bernardino County.

According to the Big Bear resort website, the area experienced the snowiest February in 20 years, counting over six feet of snow within a week, with more to be expected. As of Tuesday morning (Feb. 28), all roads leading to the resort are closed.

“My plan was to take the kids to the snow , but we almost fell off a cliff !” she wrote on Instagram. “So make the best of what ya got , n always be prepared lol.”

“Well here’s the thing…my truck got stuck. We’ve been outside for a while, but we had all this snowboarding gear. So God is good. And I figured if you’re going to be in the situation, you should at least look your best. So I’m wearing layers to keep warm,” she said in the video, speaking over the heavy wind.

The “Milkshake” singer was layered in a knee-length puffer coat, fur accessories, and silver metallic boots. She also wore a safety light around her head, perfect for the pitch-black scene.

“I’ve got my light on, thank God, because it’s pitch black out here,” she continued. “Silver boots, little reflective action. You know, things could be worse. This is ridiculous. Rescue fashion! This is rescue fashion. See? Always be prepared.”

While her children were not pictured in the video, the 43-year-old singer has three kids; a 13-year-old son, Knight, a 7-year-old son, Shephard, and a 2-year-old daughter, Galilee.