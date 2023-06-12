Kelis Addresses Bill Murray Dating Rumors For The First Time

Kelis addressed rumors that she’s dating Bill Murray, Bossip reports. The “Milkshake” singer took to Instagram to upload a picture of herself in a bikini, soaking up the sun. “I’m a beach bum,” her concise caption read.

As her comment section quickly evolved into speculation that she was with Murray in the photos, Kelis responded to one comment asserting she and Bill are doing well. “Lol yeah maybe for now everyone’s dumb and will believe anything,” she typed in the comments. “But the best part is we are both blessed, rich, and happy. So who’s really laughing now? That’s funny.”

Another onlooker pleaded with the songstress to address the rumors, exclaiming that he wouldn’t know what to do with “all that.” “Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?” The Harlemite replied unbothered, explaining that she wouldn’t “bother at all.”

The U.S. Sun previously noted that the singer, née Kelis Rogers, is reportedly dating the legendary actor. Murray, 72, and Rogers, 43, have been “getting close for a while,” after the latter’s second husband died in March 2022. Murray’s estranged wife was also in the news after she passed away in 2021.

A source close to both camps spoke about the unexpected pairing, detailing the shock it sent through “the industry.”

They said, “They’ve met up in the States before, which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off. They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla.”

“But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them,” the source continued. “Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”