Kelis, 43, Dating Comedy Legend Bill Murray, 72: Report

Just over one year following the death of husband Mike Mora, Kelis is reported to have struck up a relationship with comedy legend Bill Murray.

According to The Sun, Murray, 72, watched the “Millionaire” singer, 43, from the side of the stage as she performed in London last week, with sources claiming he’s attended a number of her performances.

Sources add that the pair were spotted at the same hotel and have been “getting close for a while” after first meeting in The States. A photo was also taken of the pair during Kelis’ set at the Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park, South London.

“They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off,” a “friend” told the publication. “They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla. But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them.”

In addition to Mora, Murray’s ex-wife, Jennifer Murray, died in 2021.

“Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

Prior to Mora, Kelis was married to Queens rapper Nas, the couple sharing one son, Knight, and divorcing in 2012 after nine years together.

VIBE has reached out to reps for Kelis and Murray for comment.