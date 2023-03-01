Kelly Rowland To Judge Audible’s ‘Breakthrough,’ The First Audio-Only Singing Contest

Kelly Rowland has been tapped as one of the two judges behind Audible’s new venture, Breakthrough—a first of its kind singing competition series launching exclusively as an audio-only podcast. Sara Bareilles will be joining the Destiny’s Child alum to choose a winner.

“I am so happy to be a part of this series that highlights and gives a voice to emerging artists,” shared Rowland, 42, in a statement. “Audible is an ideal space for this and Breakthrough is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to up-and-coming musicians. I’m rooting for them all!”

The women will mentor and guide the performances and artistic development of five artists over the course of nine episodes. However, their physical appearances will remain hidden, forcing listeners to connect with them solely based on talent.

Courtesy of Audible

Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios, also spoke on the forthcoming series and what it means to the Audible audience. “With our long-standing, highly popular Words + Music series and our newer Origins series, Audible has created a unique auditory experience for our listeners. Breakthrough pushes the boundaries of audio even further and invites music lovers to participate in the first of its kind, audio-only singing competition,” she expressed.

“We are excited to have the immensely talented Kelly Rowland, Sara Bareilles, and Daveed Diggs guide the contestants as they hone their musical abilities and learn from some of the top artists in the music business.”

Throughout the season, the artists cover popular records, most of which will be outside their comfort zones, in addition to writing and recording hooks and full original songs. Following each challenge, prizes including additional vocal coaching sessions, studio recording time, and recording equipment, will be awarded.

Hosted by Daveed Diggs, the competition debuts on June 1.