Kelly Rowland’s New Children’s Book To Hit Shelves This April

Kelly Rowland has revealed she has a new children’s book headed to retailers this spring, and it will be “a loving ode to modern motherhood.” Always with You, Always with Me, co-written by Rowland and Jessica McKay, follows a working mom as she strives to be an active presence in the lives of her children.

Each day, she gently reassures her son with the sweet mantra: “Always with you. Always with me. Mommy and child, together we’ll be.” The book could potentially help children and caregivers struggling with separation anxiety. In a statement, the mother of two shared, “Jessica, Roda and I are thrilled to announce our first children’s picture book which celebrates modern motherhood and all the incredible work that caregivers do.”

This would be Rowland’s second book following 2017’s Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened).

Tamar Brazis, Associate Publisher of Viking Children’s Books shared, “Always With You, Always With Me provides much-needed comfort for children whose caregivers work outside the home. Kelly and Jessica’s loving words instill confidence in kids that they can thrive, no matter the distance from their loved ones.”

Always with You, Always with Me is slated for release on April 26 and is currently available for pre-order.