Kelly Rowland Says “Everybody Deserves Grace” In Support Of Chris Brown

Kelly Rowland attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

Kelly Rowland has extended her continued support of Chris Brown amid the American Music Awards controversy where the singer was booed after winning Favorite Male R&B Artist. In a conversation with TMZ, the “Dirty Laundry” artist shared her honest opinion.

“I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it,” Rowland remarked to the tabloid. “Before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get.”

She continued, “I just think it’s important to remember to be human. We are humans.”

Kelly Rowland appears onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

TMZ continued to ask if Brown should be forgiven for his past problematic behavior.

“We all need to be forgiven for anything that we can be doing, anything that we’re thinking. We all come up short in some sort of way. And grace is real, and we’re all humans. And everybody deserves grace. Period,” she answered as she shut her car door.

Kelly Rowland attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp

The “Motivation” singer accepted the Favorite Male R&B trophy in Chris Brown’s honor last Sunday (Nov. 20) during the 2022 AMAs. As the “Winner” singer’s name was called, the audience booed.

“But I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music,” she shared after instructing the audience to chill out. “And I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award — bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

Singer Chris Brown performs at Drai’s Beachclub – Nightclub at the Cromwell Las Vegas kicking off Drai’s LIVE 2016 on January 1, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Drai’s Beachclub-Nightclub

The night before the 50th anniversary of the fan-voted award show, Brown shared on Instagram that he was set to perform a Michael Jackson tribute on-air. The tribute, where R&B singer Ciara was set to join him on stage, was allegedly canceled by the AMAs for “reasons unknown.”

On Monday after the award show, in a statement to ET, a Dick Clark Productions spokesperson shared why the celebratory moment was removed from the show.

“Live shows change all the time, it’s the nature of this business; unfortunately, this element of the AMAs didn’t come together as we couldn’t align on the performance, to no fault of Chris Brown.”