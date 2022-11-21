Kelly Rowland Responds To Crowd Booing Chris Brown Win At 2022 American Music Awards

Kelly Rowland speaks onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

After Chris Brown’s category win was booed, Kelly Rowland took a moment to check the American Music Awards crowd.

On Sunday (Nov. 20), Rowland took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater to present the Favorite Male R&B Artist award at the 2022 ceremony. The competitive category was stacked with nominees including Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd.

As she revealed that Chris had snagged the honor, sudden and seemingly unexpected boos were heard from the attendance after Rowland announced the entertainer’s name. The reaction prompted Rowland, 41, to address both the audience and Brown as she accepted the award on his behalf.

“Now Chris Brown is not here tonight, so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” the Atlanta native expressed before cautioning the crowd. “Excuse me, chyle—chill out.”

After briefly getting the crowd sorted out, the Destiny’s Child songstress spoke to the “Warm Embrace” crooner directly.

“But I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music,” she affectionately said. “And I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award — bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

On Saturday morning (Nov. 19), it was revealed that Brown’s American Music Awards performance was nixed after the entertainer shared footage of his alleged rehearsal for the award show. The singer claimed they canceled him “for reasons unknown.”

The performance was allegedly scheduled to be a short rendition of his viral hit “Under the Influence” and a much longer tribute to the late Michael Jackson in honor of Thriller‘s 40th anniversary.

Brown and his team have yet to respond to Kelly’s actions.

Watch Rowland’s reaction to the crowd below.