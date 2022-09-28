Kenan Thompson’s Ex-Wife Reportedly Dating His ‘SNL’ Co-Star Chris Redd

Chris Redd attends the Truth Seekers Summit hosted by Variety and Rolling Stone at Second Floor on August 25, 2022 in New York City, Christina Evangeline and Kenan Thompson attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

Chris Redd is reportedly dating Christina Evangeline — ex-wife of his former Saturday Night Live co-star and close friend, Kenan Thompson.

TMZ reports that the rumored couple was recently spotted in New York City, with the newly formed pair reportedly beginning their relationship “within the past year.” It was also reported that there were no apparent signs of “overlap or cheating.”

Furthermore, the Kenan co-star supposedly knew Evangeline through Thompson for six years as friends with no romantic feelings attached.

Redd and Evangeline’s new relationship arrives on the heels of the Bust Down star announcing his departure from SNL.

“Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth,” Redd, 37, said in a statement. “Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

While some people attempt to connect Christopher’s departure from SNL to his relationship with Thompson’s ex-wife, TMZ reports that that isn’t the case. Instead, Chris has allegedly decided to leave the storied comedy series due to a “handful of projects” he has on the horizon, including an HBO Max special and a project for Audible.

Kenan and Christina’s marriage began with the couple tying the knot on November 11, 2011, and had been going strong for eleven years. However, things went sour, and the comedian and model began living separate lives in 2019. Thompson would officially file for divorce on June 15, 2022.