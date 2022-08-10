Kenan Thompson Tapped To Host 74th Emmy Awards

Saturday Night Live’s long-time comedian and actor, Kenan Thompson, will host the 74th Emmy Awards airing on NBC and Peacock. Held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, the prestigious event will air Monday night (September 12). Thompson has had some prior experience emceeing award shows before, with the 2021 People’s Choice Awards and the 2022 NHL Awards. However, this will be Thompson’s first time hosting the Emmys.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC; my longtime network family, makes it even more special,” Thompson said according to Deadline. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, shared sentiments about the star, per the outlet.

“Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.” Thompson will filming his 20th season on SNL this year making him the longest-running cast-mate on the late-night comedy show.

Ironically, Thompson is no stranger to the Emmys as he has already earned six nominations. In 2021 he was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Kenan and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for SNL. In 2018, Thompson snagged the prestigious award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the late-night show song “Come Back, Barack.” He also received a nom in the same category in 2017 for co-writing “Last Christmas” from the popular “Jingle Barack” SNL music video.

Kenan is just getting started with receiving all of his flowers. Later this month, the comedian will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 74th Emmy Awards will air live on NBC and Peacock Monday (September 12) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Congrats Kenan!