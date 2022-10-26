Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Kenan Thompson Tapped To Host 2022 People’s Choice Awards

The gig will mark Thompson's second consecutive year of hosting the event.

American comedian Kenan Thompson waving in a blue suit.
Kenan Thompson attends the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kenan Thompson is set to return to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Deadline reports that the Saturday Night Live comedian will host the event for a second consecutive year. The ceremony will take place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. 

“I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites,” the SNL comedian expressed. “I’m so grateful to be nominated – shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!!”

Cassandra Tryon, svp, entertainment live events, NBCUniversal television and streaming, spoke about their decision to double back and tap Kenan to take up hosting duties. 

American comedian Kenan Thompson wearing a blue suit
Kenan Thompson attends the 47th Annual People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“Last year, Kenan brought an irreplaceable energy to the People’s Choice Awards. His enthusiasm and passion for pop culture and the fans was palpable and translated in the room and on-screen,” stated Tryon. “We can’t wait to welcome Kenan back and see what he has up his sleeve for this year’s show.”

The Good Burger actor, 44, is nominated for the events’ comedy TV Star category for his work on Saturday Night Live. 

Along with the announcement of the Kenan star’s return, NBC and E! announced that voting begins today until Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11:59 pm ET. 

Fans can vote for their favorite nominees in the People’s Choice Awards’ 40 categories in movies, television, music, and pop culture. Votes can be casted at Votepca.com.

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson in 'Good Burger' promo wearing uniform and holding fast food
Related Story

Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell Confirm ‘Good Burger 2’ Is In The Works

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad