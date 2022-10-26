Kenan Thompson Tapped To Host 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Kenan Thompson attends the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California.

Kenan Thompson is set to return to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Deadline reports that the Saturday Night Live comedian will host the event for a second consecutive year. The ceremony will take place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites,” the SNL comedian expressed. “I’m so grateful to be nominated – shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!!”

Cassandra Tryon, svp, entertainment live events, NBCUniversal television and streaming, spoke about their decision to double back and tap Kenan to take up hosting duties.

“Last year, Kenan brought an irreplaceable energy to the People’s Choice Awards. His enthusiasm and passion for pop culture and the fans was palpable and translated in the room and on-screen,” stated Tryon. “We can’t wait to welcome Kenan back and see what he has up his sleeve for this year’s show.”

The Good Burger actor, 44, is nominated for the events’ comedy TV Star category for his work on Saturday Night Live.

Along with the announcement of the Kenan star’s return, NBC and E! announced that voting begins today until Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11:59 pm ET.

Fans can vote for their favorite nominees in the People’s Choice Awards’ 40 categories in movies, television, music, and pop culture. Votes can be casted at Votepca.com.

We couldn’t get enough of him so @kenanthompson is back to host the People’s Choice Awards for the second year in a row! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/ODKhspy7o0 — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) October 26, 2022