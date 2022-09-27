Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Big Steppers Tour Merch

US rapper and musician Kendrick Lamar headlines on the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England.

Kendrick Lamar announced Monday (Sept. 26) that exclusive merchandise from his in-progress Big Steppers Tour is now available for purchase via the pgLang website.

In true Lamar fashion, he did not have much to say. The DAMN. rapper simply wrote “stepper pieces” followed by the link to purchase, with an image of a manila folder.

Upon clicking the link, one will find eight unique designs, including hats for $45, t-shirts for $50, and hoodies for $100. Notably, one of the designs reads “Are you happy for me?” quoted from the Compton rapper’s record “Savior” featuring Sam Dew and his tour opener/cousin, Baby Keem. Another reads “I choose me. I am sorry” from the initial album closer “Mirror,” which is now the penultimate track after “The Heart Part 5” was added.

The Big Steppers Tour, supporting Lamar’s latest LP Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, began in July with US dates before Lamar, Keem, and additional opener Tanna Leone head overseas to Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham, the legendary O2 arena in London, and Manchester.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was released in May with features from Summer Walker, Kodak Black, Blxst, Ghostface Killah, and more.

The Saturday Night Live Season 48 guest revealed last year that this would be his last album with Top Dawg Entertainment.