Kendrick Lamar Eyes Brooklyn Residency With Possible $10M Penthouse

Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.



Kendrick Lamar has been eyeing a $10M penthouse in Brooklyn, the New York Post reports. The Compton emcee reportedly has been interested in becoming an NYC resident, touring the Brooklyn Heights locale.

Located at 50 Bridge Park Drive in Quay Towers, the 3,533 square ft. living space features 3½-bathrooms, a private high-speed elevator, and an illustrious foyer. Additionally, K. Dot’s possible new home includes a chef’s kitchen, a multimedia room, a mud room, and floor-to-ceiling windows featuring a gorgeous view of Manhattan’s skyline.

The building includes exclusive amenities such as a rooftop lounge, outdoor barbecue pits, fireplaces, and even a gym with an attractive boxing space in partnership with the world famous Gleason’s Gym. There’s also entertainment for Lamar’s child with a children’s center, a music room, and more.

Kendrick Lamar poses backstage as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with DJ Pee .Wee aka Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar, during Cannes Lions 2022, at Spotify Beach on June 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. Jones/Getty Images for Spotify

The building is also the exact location in which Zendaya recently found a new home back in December 2022. Gimme Shelter reports that the acclaimed actress purchased the luxurious condo for $4.9 million. Z’s new home includes an open corner, living room, dining room, a chef’s kitchen, a main bedroom, a dressing area, and “an ensuite spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub and radiant heated floors.”

“The three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom unit is 2,050 square ft. and features stellar Manhattan skyline and New York Harbor views from every room,” the listing reads.

Zendaya attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Speaking of new homes, JAY-Z and Beyoncé previously made history with their new home in California.

According to TMZ, the couple purchased a 30,000 square ft. Malibu home overlooking Paradise Cove. The home cost the power couple a historic $200 million — the priciest transaction ever for the West Coast locale. Marc Andreessen held the record for the most expensive real estate purchase clocking at $177 million, before the duo dethroned the billionaire.

Nationally speaking, the Carter’s record is second to billionaire Ken Griffin, who bought a New York City penthouse for $238 million in 2019.

Consequence of Sound reported that Japanese architect Tadao Ando designed the musicians’ new investment. William Bell, a famous art collector, was the building’s previous owner, spending 15 years remodeling and constructing the all-concrete home.