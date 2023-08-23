Kendrick Lamar Purchases Brooklyn Bridge Penthouse For $8.9M

Kendrick Lamar attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

Kendrick Lamar has purchased a new Brooklyn Bridge Park penthouse.

According to Gimme Shelter, the celebrated lyricist has finalized a deal to acquire the Pierhouse locale at 90 Furman St. for $8.99 million. A source with knowledge of the transaction detailed Lamar’s new property as “a pied-à-terre,” or a spot used occasionally.

However, the new property is big enough for his family, including his fiancé and their two children. Lamar’s three-story Brooklyn Bridge Park penthouse is kitted out with four bedrooms. The locale includes a private rooftop area with a gorgeous East River and Brooklyn Bridge Park view. His penthouse also features floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the living room, a beautiful chef’s kitchen, and pine floors.

Additionally, the building’s amenities include a door attendant, areas for fitness and mental health such as gyms, a meditation studio, and a lounge. The Pierhouse building also includes a children’s playroom and exclusive on-site parking.

Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs on stage during the Coca-Cola Music Mix at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival Day 2 at Discovery Green on April 2, 2016 in Houston, Texas. Caballero/Getty Images for Turner

Before purchasing the Pierhouse penthouse, Lamar had been touring several Brooklyn locations. Areas included Quay Tower in Brooklyn Heights and the Olympia in Dumbo. Both of the potential new homes were listed for $10 million.

If Kendrick would’ve purchased the Quay Towers location, he would’ve been building-mates with Zendaya. Gimme Shelter reported that the acclaimed actress bought a condo at Quay Towers for $4.9 million in December 2022.

Z’s new home includes an open corner, living room, dining room, chef’s kitchen, a main bedroom, a dressing area, and “an ensuite spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub and radiant heated floors.”

“The three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom unit is 2,050 square ft. and features stellar Manhattan skyline and New York Harbor views from every room,” the listing read.