Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Daughter React To His GRAMMY Win

Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Kendrick Lamar’s speech after winning the award for Best Rap Album at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards was great in its own right, but seeing his daughter’s reaction was simply priceless. In a clip shared on social media by Lamar’s wife, Whitney Alford, the rapper’s three-year-old daughter, Uzi, can be seen watching her father accepting his award at the podium.

As he appeared speaking on the television screen, the toddler enthusiastically exclaimed, “Daddy! He’s talking about us.” Alford repeated their daughter’s words, before Uzi repeated, “He’s talking about us. He’s talking about his family. Uzi and Enoch and mommy.”

Kendrick Lamar was one of the biggest winners at this year’s GRAMMY Awards. Nominated in eight categories, including Song of the Year and Album of the Year, K.Dot ultimately added three more gramophones to his growing collection for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance.

The 35-year-old artist touched on the importance of family and the part they played in allowing him to create his acclaimed album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank my family for giving me the courage and the vulnerability to share these stories and my truth with this album,” the Compton native said. “I want to thank my fans for trusting me with these words. As artists, we’re all entertainers. And we say things to provoke thoughts and feeling and emotions. Making this record, it’s one of my toughest records to make, and they allowed me to do that and allowed me to share other people’s experiences.”