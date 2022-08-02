Kendrick Lamar Reveals The Legacy He Wants To Leave Behind As An Artist

Since the release of his chart-topping album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers earlier this year, Kendrick Lamar has been on a tear, using the better part of the summer to complete the American leg of his world tour. After ripping down the Rolling Loud Miami stage last week (July 24), Lamar spoke with 12-year-old reporter Jazzy of Jazzy World TV backstage about a few topics, including the kind of legacy he hopes to leave behind with his music.

“Really just an impact to inspire people and always showing them that the duality of life is not such a bad thing,” he explained. “We go through so many volatile situations where we don’t really know how to connect or communicate how we feel. So, through my music, I wanna make sure that’s the legacy; showing people how to communicate. And it’s okay, you know, if you’re not perfect. It’s about accepting the beauty of imperfection.”

He continued on the subject, adding his desire for his art to evoke self-love within the listener as they travel along their own journey. “Do you, be yourself, and make sure you love being yourself. It’s gonna be roadblocks, there’s gonna be tribulations but always remember this is a life experience. Accept the experience, appreciate the experience and learn how to move on from things that don’t serve you well. And find your journey, respect your journey and love it.”

Earlier this week, Jazzy World TV unveiled a clip of Kendrick and Jazzy speaking about the video of a security guard crying during one of his performances. “It’s really just about the feeling of it at the end of the day,” he said of the guard’s show of emotion. “Past all the politics, past all the numbers. It’s what music makes you feel, how it makes you feel. So to see that … And shout-out to him by the way because I seen him, bro. I was like, man, I wonder what he going through? But at the end of the day that’s how you want everybody to perceive your music.”

Watch Jazzy World TV’s full interview with Kendrick Lamar below.