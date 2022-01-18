Kendrick Lamar To Create First Feature Film, A Live-Action Comedy for Paramount Pictures

Kendrick Lamar is emerging from the shadows as his company with Dave Free, pgLang, partners with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker for a new feature film with Paramount Pictures.

The film will be a live-action comedy that will “depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man, who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum, discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his,” as reported by Variety.

All four men will produce the project while Paramount will manage theatrical distribution and licensing rights. The untitled film will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Production is set to begin this spring.

Last August, the Compton rapper revealed that he is working on a new album that will also be his last under his longtime label, Top Dawg Entertainment. In his signature, cryptic fashion, he shared a statement that read, “As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.”

K. Dot’s last studio effort was 2017’s DAMN., which won a Pulitzer Prize for Music. Free, an award-winning creative exec, launched pgLang alongside the esteemed rapper in 2020 as a means to communicate “this generation’s creative language through mediums exemplifying the shared experiences that connect us all.”