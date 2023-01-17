Kendrick Lamar And Lizzo To Headline Governors Ball 2023

Governors Ball 2023 has officially announced its lineup. According to the festival’s press release, GB23 is set to return from June 9-11, 2023, with Lizzo, Odesa, and Kendrick Lamar scheduled to headline the three-day celebration.

Lizzo will grace the stage as the headliner on Friday, June 9 as the day will also include performances from Saba, Joey Bada$$, Lil Uzi Vert, PJ Morton, Omar Apollo, and Maxo Kream. Odesa will headline Saturday, with Amber Mark, Syd, Kenny Beats, Lil Baby, and Koffee set to hit the stage throughout the day. K. Dot will close out the festival Sunday night with additional appearances from Lil Nas X, Sabrina Claudio, Pusha T, Giveon, Pinkpantheress, Tems, and Phony Ppl.

Tom Russell, Gov Ball’s co-founder, released a statement regarding the festival’s new location for 2023: Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

2023 ?@citibank presale available now via https://t.co/rFKRXlBci6.



Fan early access tickets available 1/19 at 10am ET, sign up on our website. General on-sale to follow. pic.twitter.com/iSSjQZz0mR — Gov Ball (@GovBallNYC) January 17, 2023

“Words can’t express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City,” Russell said. “Since moving to Queens in 2021 we’ve been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to [continuing] being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come. We are honored to call such an iconic venue our new home, and we thank Mayor [Eric] Adams and his administration and Queensborough President Donovan Richards for their trust and support.”

The Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers emcee was also named a headliner for the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival from June 15-18.

K. Dot is scheduled to headline on the second day of Bonnaroo, preceded by Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger, who take on the opening show.