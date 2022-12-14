Kendrick Lamar Announced As Headliner Of Osheaga Festival 2023

Kendrick Lamar performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England.

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the headliner of Osheaga Festival 2023, which will take place next year on Aug. 4-6 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Canada.

The three-day event, which marks the festival’s 16th edition, will also feature appearances from Australian group Rüfüs Du Sol and popstar Billie Eilish. Rüfüs Du Sol will close out the festival’s first day on Friday, Aug. 4 with Eilish concluding Saturday’s (Aug. 5) night slate of performers. Kendrick will hit the stage for Osheaga’s final performance on Sunday (Aug. 6). Additional acts have yet to be announced.

The Compton rapper’s scheduled appearance at Osheaga will be his second time headlining the festival and his third time gracing its stage overall. Kendrick first performed at Osheaga in 2013 and returned two years later for his first appearance as a headliner in 2015. News of Kendrick’s headlining set at the Osheaga Festival comes after the rapper previously rocked crowds at the Glastonbury Festival and at Rolling Loud Miami earlier this year.

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 08: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during half time during 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Centennial Olympic Park on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The former TDE artist is currently on the last leg of his The Big Steppers Tour, which includes 77 shows and will end with a finale performance on Dec. 17 in Auckland, New Zealand.

This past May, Kendrick released his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and became his fourth effort to achieve that feat. The LP was the first rap release of 2022 to reach a billion streams on Spotify. It also earned the 35-year-old eight nominations at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album, and his fourth nomination in the Album of the Year category.