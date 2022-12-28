Kendrick Lamar Reveals Why He Stays Off Social Media: “I Can Easily Smell My Own Sh*t”

Kendrick Lamar is generally an elusive individual, especially when it comes to social media. The 35-year-old explained why he stays off the apps in a recent interview.

Kendrick Lamar, the greatest rapper of his generation.

Dave Free, creator of some of the most celebrated music videos of the last decade.

Their dynamic reaches back decades.

Now, they are pushing their creative partnership onto unexpected terrain. https://t.co/1lHC7EBg9u — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 27, 2022

“My social media, most of the time, is completely off,” the Pulitzer Prize winner said in an interview with New York Times alongside pgLang co-founder Dave Free. “Because I know, like … I can easily smell my own sh*t. I know. … Like, I’m not one of those dudes that be like, ‘Oh, yeah, I know how good I am,’ but I also know the reason why I’m so good is because God’s blessed me with the talent to execute on the talent.”

K Dot is regularly held up as a Compton rap deity, but expressed that he doesn’t want to get too full of himself. “The moment that you start getting lost in your ego, that’s when you start going down.”

This comment aligns with what he told Citizen in an interview earlier this year, stating that he is “dropping the ego a bit,” adding that he does not want to be addressed as “the greatest.”

The Grammy winner also spoke to NYT about the approach he takes to live shows, specifically with regard to his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and its accompanying tour. “Hood Beethoven — that was the initial idea,” Lamar said.

He has always been a unique performer, but this tour featured the rapper wearing a crown of thorns, using puppets, and overall bringing many of the concepts he addressed through the music to life.

“Now incorporate that with dance and art, and you get this contextualized, theatrical type of performance. That’s what it built into. Then you put it all in the platform, all on the deck. It feels like a theatrical hip-hop show, and not the corny sh*t.”

Mr. Morale was immediately labeled Kendrick’s most personal offering yet by fans, and he confirmed that sentiment. “I’ve never expressed myself the way I expressed myself on this album. From the moment I started picking up a pen and started freestyling. This was the moment that I was trying to get to without even knowing at the time.” He previously admitted the album was tough to make.

The “Die Hard” artist has been nominated for eight different awards at the forthcoming 2023 Grammys, namely Album Of The Year, Best Rap Album, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Rap Song.