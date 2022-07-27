Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Viral Clip Of Security Guard Crying During His Set

Kendrick Lamar’s penchant for touching on matters of the heart is one that few artists can rival today. This was exemplified when footage surfaced of a crying security guard at the Big Steppers tour‘s Houston stop. In the clip—which has now racked up millions of views—the guard shed tears while the rapper performed his hit single, “LOVE.”

Security cried while Kendrick Lamar was performing. ?? pic.twitter.com/pIZ2zIlii2 — Pluggedsoundz (@Pluggedsoundz_) July 23, 2022

While backstage at Rolling Loud Miami 2022, which the rapper headlined on Sunday night (July 24), Kendrick spoke with Jazzy’s World TV about his reaction to the security guard’s show of emotion and how it reflects the impact of his artistry.

“It’s really just about the feeling of it at the end of the day,” Kendrick said. “Past all the politics, past all the numbers. It’s what music makes you feel, how it makes you feel. So to see that … And shout-out to him by the way because I seen him, bro. I was like, man, I wonder what he going through? But at the end of the day that’s how you want everybody to perceive your music.”

While it’s unclear if any fans went viral for their reaction to his set at Rolling Loud Miami, Kendrick didn’t fail to disappoint, running through fan-favorites from his discography and sending the crowd into a frenzy by bringing out surprise guest Kodak Black to perform “Silent Hill” together for the first time. The Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour kicked off in Oklahoma City last week and ends this December in Auckland, New Zealand.

Watch Kendrick Lamar’s full interview with Jazzy’s World TV, in which he discusses “ways his music has positively influenced his listeners over the years” on YouTube.