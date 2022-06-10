Kendrick Lamar Examines Perspective In Spotify Teaser For Ghana Documentary

Kendrick Lamar returned to the musical landscape in May with his long-awaited fourth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The LP covered various topics like mental health, infidelity, trans acceptance, racism, cancel culture, and more, as it polarized listeners across the zeitgeist. However, one of the most reoccurring themes on the album was the concept of perspective and how vital it is to understanding life.

Foreshadowing Mr. Morale & the Big Stepper’s subject matter, Kendrick dropped “The Heart Pt. 5,” where he began the track confessing, “As I get a little older/ I realize life is perspective/ And my perspective may differ from yours.” And it seems his desire for self-examination in search of perspective has led him to film a documentary in Ghana.

Kendrick Lamar is slated to release his new Spotify-exclusive Ghana documentary next week, highlighting his time in West Africa which began before he dropped his latest album. In a newly released teaser from Spotify, the Pulitzer Prize winner can be seen cheesing with the locals of Accra as he soaks in the love of a distant but familiar culture. During the clip, K. Dot brings up the idea of perspective, drawing on one of his album’s central themes.

“First time in Ghana,” Lamar says as he embraces the people of the motherland. “I couldn’t even tell you what day it is. I’m just in the moment. This life s**t, it’s all about an experience, and everybody got their own different experience.”

The trailer also shows the “N95” rapper hanging out at the Ghanian city’s first official skate park founded by the late Virgil Abloh.

While the official release date is unknown, fans can expect Kendrick Lamar to discuss similar themes from his album throughout his trip to Ghana as the rapper embarks on a journey of self-discovery.