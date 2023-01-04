Kendrick Lamar Tops Spotify’s Most-Streamed Rap Albums Of 2022 Chart

Kendrick Lamar, winner of Video of the Year, Best Hip Hop, Best Cinematography, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects for 'Humble', poses in the press room during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

Kendrick Lamar only had to wait a few days to capture his first big win of the new year, as his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers was named Spotify’s most-streamed rap album of 2022.

According to Chart Data, the album racked up more than 1.4 billion streams on the platform from the time of its release through Dec. 31. Kendrick had previously become the first rap artist to have a 2022 release to be streamed one billion times on Spotify, a feat Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers accomplished back in August, making it his fourth album overall to reach the mark

.@kendricklamar's 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' was the #1 most streamed rap album of 2022 on Spotify. — chart data (@chartdata) January 1, 2023

In addition to Kendrick, other artists who released albums that amassed over one billion streams during 2022 include NAV (Demons Protected by Angels), Jack Harlow (Come Home The Kids Miss You), and Drake and 21 Savage (Her Loss). Future barely missed the cut, as his chart-topping I NEVER LIKED YOU album topped out at 970 million streams to round out the Top 5 most-streamed albums list.

As confirmed by HipHopDX, an album’s total number of streams may include streams of a song that was released prior to the entirety of the album, but are included on its tracklist. One example is NAV’s Demons Protected By Angels album, which includes the track “Lemonade,” a single featuring Internet Money, Gunna and Don Toliver that was released in 2020.

Released in May 2022, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking the Compton rapper’s fourth No. 1 debut on the chart to date. The album received eight nominations at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, including his fourth nomination for Album of the Year, the most by a rap artist to date.