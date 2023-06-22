Kennedy Center Set To Honor Queen Latifah, Dionne Warwick, And More

Queen Latifah and Dionne Warwick are among the five honorees to be commemorated at the 46th annual Kennedy Center Honors. The event is set to take place on Dec. 3, 2023 in Washington, D.C. It will also be filmed and air on CBS and Paramount+ at a later date.

Other honorees for the Kennedy Center commemoration include Billy Crystal, Barry Gibb, and Renée Fleming. According to the official press release, former 2017 Kennedy Center Honoree Gloria Estefan is set to return as the evening’s host — which will be her third time MCing the event.

Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein Spoke about the event and its honorees, detailing why each star is receiving the honor.

“As the ‘First Lady of Hip-Hop,’ Queen Latifah shaped and innovated the art form in its earliest days, representing black women everywhere and using the idiom to become a powerful voice for change,” he said. “And soulful songstress Dionne Warwick has blazed a trail with her signature voice, scintillating presence, and trove of hits that has become a soundtrack of inspiration for generations of artists and audiences.”

Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter expressed that the event would also commemorate Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.

“This year’s slate represents an extraordinary mix of individuals who have redefined their art forms and demonstrated remarkable tenacity and authenticity in becoming an original. Each of them has explored new terrain, stretched artistic boundaries, and most importantly, committed to sharing their gifts with the world,” Rutter said.

“This year we pay special tribute to the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, a uniquely American culture whose constant evolution is one of enduring relevance and impact, reflecting our society as it has grown into an international phenomenon. Hip-Hop has been an important, thriving art form here at the Center for a number of years; what a privilege it is to bestow an Honors to the First Lady of Hip-Hop who has inspired us along the way.”

The two queens also offered a bit about their honors, with both expressing gratitude to the Kennedy Center.

“I’m humbled to be included in this incredible list of artists honored by the Kennedy Center. When we started on this journey decades ago, we were often told, ‘No’. No, you won’t be able to leave New Jersey. No, if you rap you can’t sing. No, singers can’t become actresses,” Latifah said. “No, actors can’t also produce. To now be recognized amongst so many multi-hyphenates feels unbelievable, not for just me and my team, but for our community. The work the Kennedy Center does is immeasurable so I’m beyond grateful for this recognition.”

“I’m exceptionally happy to be honored by the Kennedy Center. It’s very exciting to be recognized for my contributions to the music industry for the past 60 years,” Warwick simply said.