Nicki Minaj’s Husband Gets Sentenced For Failure To Register As A Sex Offender

Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband, has been sentenced to probation and home detention after failing to immediately register as a sex offender in the state of California. On Wednesday (July 6), Petty received his official sentencing in a federal court after pleading guilty last year. The 44-year-old received three years of probation and one year of home confinement. He has also been ordered to pay a whopping $55,000 in fines, according to reports.

Back in 2019, Petty was arrested during a traffic stop in Beverly Hills before police officers realized he hadn’t registered as a sex offender in his new home state of California after moving from New York in 2016.

Although Petty registered as a Level 2 sex offender in the state of New York prior to his move, his failure to do so in the following state goes against the mandates under the 2006 Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, also known as SORNA.

According to SORNA, a sex offender is “required to update their registration in each jurisdiction they reside, are employed, or attend school.” Refusing to abide by those rules is considered a federal crime.

In 1995, Petty was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in connection with a 1994 assault that took place when he and the alleged victim were both between 15 and 16 years old. After being sentenced to 18 and 54 months, he served four years before his release in 1999.

The alleged victim Jennifer Hough spoke out in 2021 on the now-canceled TV show The Real. Accompanied by her lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn, Hough said she was “tired of being afraid” and wanted to speak to the public.

“I feel like the actions that were taken in regards to this whole situation put me in a different type of fear at my age, and it was wrong,” Hough told the co-hosts. “The only way not to be afraid is to continue to speak up.”

After making such a public appearance, Hough accused Minaj and Petty of witness intimidation, emotional distress, harassment, assault, and battery. Her lawyer alleged that the couple pressured Hough to not talk about the rape charges against Petty once the case became public knowledge.

As the allegations of coercion died down a bit, Minaj happily announced her marriage to Petty in 2019 after one year of dating. The Pettys welcomed their first child, an adorable baby boy nicknamed “Papa,” in September 2020.