Kenny Lattimore Welcomes Baby Girl With Judge Faith Jenkins

Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins have announced the arrival of their first child together—a baby girl named Skylar Leigh Lattimore.

“Welcome to the world Skylar Leigh Lattimore!,” wrote the “For You” crooner, 52, on social media along with a heartwarming reveal video. “Our sweet, beautiful baby girl arrived last week and mom and baby are doing well! Faith, I marvel at your strength and resilience and am so happy our daughter has you as her guiding light in life. You are going to be the most incredible mother to our Skylar. Just like in this video, I think she’ll always [instinctually] know you’re just a finger grab away.”

The couple wed in March 2020 after having met through a blind lunch date set up by a mutual friend six months prior. They revealed they were expanding their family in August 2022.

The former Divorce Court host also shared a sweet message to her daughter via Instagram.

“Last week our precious baby girl made her debut. And just like that life has taken on a whole new meaning,” said Jenkins, 45. “@kennylattimore, the last nine months you have supported me in all the ways I needed it most—I watched you juggle a lot with your schedule & you somehow managed to balance it all. If Skylar ever wants to know what true love looks like, she will look no further than you.”

She continued, “Skylar is healthy, I’m recovering lol, and we’ve been soaking it all in. I’m a mom now… so many emotions & feels so surreal.”

While Skylar is Jenkins’ first child, Lattimore has a son, Kenny Lattimore Jr. from his previous marriage to singer and actress Chanté Moore.