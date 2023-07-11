Keri Hilson Sparks Debate Over Men Who Get Their “Ego Stroked” By Women Via Social Media

Keri Hilson took to social media this week to share her thoughts on men who claim to keep their lives low-key while using the ‘net to act up.

The Atlanta songwriter shared her thoughts Sunday night on Twitter, calling out men who “brag about not being ‘in the streets'” only to take to Instagram, TikTok and the like for their tomfoolery.

“A man will brag about not being ‘in the streets,’ but be on social media habitually tossing out & returning subliminal bait w/ women he finds attractive, making new ‘friends’ (lining his pockets with options), collecting void-fillers, creating methods of having his ego stroked…giving everyone attention & conversation…and moving the ‘finalists’ offline & into his phone, eventually meeting up,” she asserted.

“Just because we can’t see you doesn’t mean it’s not happening. YOU just take the backroads. The destination is still the same. Let’s just call a spade a spade.”

A man will brag about not being “in the streets,” but be on social media habitually tossing out & returning subliminal bait w/ women he finds attractive, making new “friends” (lining his pockets with options), collecting void-fillers, creating methods of having his ego… — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) July 10, 2023

Hilson was immediately met with pushback, with many critics questioning why she assumed men are the only ones to exhibit such behavior.

“If we’re going to call a spade a spade, let’s be honest in that social media is overwhelmingly where women constantly seek and receive attention and validation. Women, even below avg to avg women, line their pockets with DMs without doing much besides posting a picture,” wrote one follower, with another adding, “Yea this ain’t gender specific. I don’t usually see men say ‘i’m not in the streets.’ That’s more so a woman’s claim. Lol I agree nonetheless.”

Others took issue with Hilson framing these actions as negative if the man in question is single.

“That’s called DATING! When you single, you keep your options open and narrow down your finalists til you find the one true woman you want to settle down with,” one naysayer began. “Having multiple women doesn’t mean you have to be having sex with multiple women! You can’t just meet somebody and automatically tell them oh your gotta be talking to me only, that’s crazy. When you date, you date! Keep all options on the table until you find that one!”

That’s called DATING! When you single, you keep your options open and narrow down your finalists til you find the one true woman you want to settle down with. Having multiple women doesn’t mean you have to be having sex with multiple women! You can’t just meet somebody and… — D’Mari Harding, M.A. (@DmariHard) July 10, 2023

Hilson did, however, find support in other followers, including men who admitted to her described behavior.

“I have to agree, I’m not in the streets, but I find myself on social media at least an hour or two a day, participating in some of the activities you just described,” shared a supporter of the “Knock You Down” artist.

“Well said!”, added another in agreement. “I have experienced the same actions in 2 men back to back. The internet makes it that much more wasy to do disrespectful things like this, sadly.”

Check out the thread above. Where do you stand?