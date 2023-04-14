Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Kerry Washington Sends “Movie Huzbin” Jamie Foxx “Love And Prayers” Following Hospitalization

Washington portrayed Foxx's onscreen wife in various film projects over the years.

Kerry Washington and Jamie Foxx posing at 'Django Unchained' red carpet
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Kerry Washington is not only Jamie Foxx’s frequent on-screen love interest, but she is also his real life friend. Following reports that the actor “experienced a medical complication” earlier this week, the Scandal star sent a message to Foxx on social media.

“A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post,” wrote Washington, 46, under a throwback photo of the pair. “Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin.”

She played the wife to Foxx’s characters in both Ray (2004) and Django Unchained (2012).

The day prior, Corinne Foxx shared that her father, 55, was dealing with a health scare, but remained vague on the exact details. The 29-year-old did mention, “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Jamie Foxx
Related Story

Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due To "Medical Complication"

A source later told TMZ that the They Cloned Tyrone star is “communicating now, and that’s good news.”

In the wake of the announcement, some of the Unprisoned actress‘ followers criticized her post, as they assumed the worst.

“Y’all need to start just posting a heart or something instead of these kind of pictures it’s alarming lol,” wrote one Instagram user. Another chimed in, “Jesus Christ! My heart stopped for a second.”

Foxx was recently photographed on set with Cameron Diaz on their new film, Back In Action. The Sun noted that the actor had a meltdown, which led to four crew members getting fired. He also reportedly was the victim of a $40,000 scam.

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad