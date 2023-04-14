Kerry Washington Sends “Movie Huzbin” Jamie Foxx “Love And Prayers” Following Hospitalization

Kerry Washington is not only Jamie Foxx’s frequent on-screen love interest, but she is also his real life friend. Following reports that the actor “experienced a medical complication” earlier this week, the Scandal star sent a message to Foxx on social media.

“A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post,” wrote Washington, 46, under a throwback photo of the pair. “Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin.”

She played the wife to Foxx’s characters in both Ray (2004) and Django Unchained (2012).

The day prior, Corinne Foxx shared that her father, 55, was dealing with a health scare, but remained vague on the exact details. The 29-year-old did mention, “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

A source later told TMZ that the They Cloned Tyrone star is “communicating now, and that’s good news.”

In the wake of the announcement, some of the Unprisoned actress‘ followers criticized her post, as they assumed the worst.

“Y’all need to start just posting a heart or something instead of these kind of pictures it’s alarming lol,” wrote one Instagram user. Another chimed in, “Jesus Christ! My heart stopped for a second.”

Foxx was recently photographed on set with Cameron Diaz on their new film, Back In Action. The Sun noted that the actor had a meltdown, which led to four crew members getting fired. He also reportedly was the victim of a $40,000 scam.