Kerry Washington To Release ‘Thicker Than Water’ Memoir This Fall

Kerry Washington is gearing up to tell the greatest story to-date: her own. The Scandal star‘s new memoir, Thicker Than Water, is set to be released on Sept. 26.

“Writing a memoir is, by far, the most deeply personal project I have ever taken on,” Washington, 45, explained to PEOPLE. “I hope that readers will receive it with open hearts and I pray that it offers new insights and perspectives, and invites people into deeper compassion—for themselves and others.”

The notoriously private mother of two’s memoir will grant readers “an intimate view into both her public and private worlds—as an artist, an advocate, an entrepreneur, a mother, a daughter, a wife, a Black woman.” For the first time, Washington will go into depth about “effectively [hidden] childhood traumas,” mentors, career growth, advocacy, and “ultimately discovering her truest self and, with it, a deeper sense of belonging.”

Tracy Behar, VP and Publisher of Little, Brown Spark shared in a statement, “So many of us have been captivated by her work, both on and offscreen, but few have the full picture of all it took to get there. A brilliant and gifted storyteller, Kerry brings her considerable talents to the page to give readers a deeply personal account of her journey, highlighting all the forces that have shaped her life and career.”

Fans can pre-order the memoir now, and catch Washington in the forthcoming comedy series, Unprisoned, set to stream on Hulu and Tyler Perry’s Six Triple Eight.