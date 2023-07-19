Kevin Durant And Boardroom Present All-RapCaviar Teams

Kevin Durant attends the "Swagger" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on October 26, 2021 in New York City.

Kevin Durant and Boardroom have teamed up with RapCaviar to present the platform’s 2023 All-RapCaviar teams, which highlights the most popular artists on the streaming vertical.

The Phoenix Suns forward spoke on the partnership and his excitement in being able to merge two of his biggest past-times. “I love the opportunity to bring the sports and Hip Hop worlds together, and getting to bring Boardroom into the mix with this year’s All-RapCaviar campaign was a no-brainer,” Durant said. “It was great to get the chance to mix it up with Taylor [Rooks], Boi-1da, and Hit-Boy, and I can’t wait to see the debates fans have about this year’s list.”

Carl Chery, Spotify’s Creative Director and Head of Urban Music, spoke on the inspiration behind the All-RapCaviar teams. “All-RapCaviar is one of the ways we can contextualize the RapCaviar playlist and share our larger point of view on Hip Hop culture,” Chery said.

He continued, acknowledging Durant and Boardroom’s role in the celebration of sports and culture as necessary in the joint-endeavor. “With our partners Kevin Durant and Boardroom, we’re celebrating the most notable artists on Spotify and sparking conversation within the Hip Hop and basketball communities.”

The 2023 All-RapCaviar First Team includes Metro Boomin, Drake, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Baby. The Second Team is comprised of Tyler, The Creator, Coi Leray, Lil Durk, Ice Spice, and Youngboy Never Broke Again, while GloRilla, Central Cee, Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver, and NLE Choppa make up the Third Team.

For RapCaviar’s MVP and Rookie Of The Year, fans will have the opportunity to make their picks and vote beginning on July 19.