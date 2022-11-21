Here’s What Kevin Gates’ Daughter Said To Make Him Want To Quit Rapping About Sex

Kevin Gates says he plans to stop rapping about sex in his music following what he describes as a “crushing’ conversation with his daughter.

The 36-year-old rapper recently revealed that his eldest child recently detailed some of her own sexual exploits, an experience he admits made him uncomfortable, to say the least. Gates recalled the encounter in a behind-the-scenes clip from a music video shoot for his and DDG’s new collaborative effort, “Love Myself.”

“Bruh, that sh*t fucked up dawg,” the Baton Rogue native said of the exchange. “My big daughter 19, bruh. Make me want to stop rapping about sexual sh*t. My daughter talking about she eat ass and sh*t. I’m serious. I had to listen to that sh*t.”

The “2 Phones” rapper continued, adding that he inquired about the sexuality of his daughter’s partner, but reassured her that her admission won’t alter the nature of their own relationship.

“I’m like, ‘What the f**k?!’ I said, ‘Was it a ni**a or a bi**h?’ She said, ‘Dad…’ I said, ‘Don’t even tell me. I don’t wanna know. I don’t judge you, I love you,’” he shared, before adding, “I ain’t here to judge you, I love you.” Gates went on to speak about the conversation’s impact on him, concluding, “That sh*t be crushing me, dude.”

Gates’ newfound consideration of his lyrical content may be perceived as refreshing to some, but is also surprising given his penchant for littering his music with sexually explicit lyrics.

On Khaza, his most recent rap release, the tracklist includes a song titled “Thinking with My D**k” featuring Juicy J. Originally released in 2013, the song gained popularity on TikTok, peaking at No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100. The veteran hitmaker also tacked the track on the album to capitalize on the buzz. Clips of him sharing tidbits about his sex life in interviews have gone viral, including the one about his sexual acts with distant relatives.

In an interview with HipHopDX, Gates spoke on the sexual overtones in his art, expressing his refusal to conform his creativity to appease others. “Now, as far as if it’s negative or positive reactions, that’s just the perspective of whoever was there,” the Islamic rapper said. “I don’t care about those things. I know who I am and I wasn’t made for everybody to like. As I said, you have people that will project their insecurities onto you.”

Watch DDG and Kevin Gates’ “Love Myself” music video below.