Kevin Gates Receives Key To The City Of Baton Rouge

Kevin Gates has been honored by his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana by receiving a key to the city in light of his impact and contributions to the area.

On Saturday (April 8), Gates shared a clip on Instagram of himself being surprised with the news of his latest accomplishment the night prior (April 7) during a performance at the Raising Canes River Center Arena.

In the video, the rapper can be seen onstage as his publicist approaches him during a lull in the performance to set the stage for the impromptu presentation. “We could not come to your hometown without recognizing you,” the woman, who spoke on behalf of the rest of Gates’ team and inner-circle, told the 37-year-old. “You are a man of God,” she declared before asking him if his claim to “work out of love” is true.

“Yeah, I do,” he answers, leading to a city official coming onstage to present him with an official certification and key to the city, with Gates hugging the official in a warm embrace as the video clip ends.

In the caption of the post, the “2 Phones” creator shared his reaction to receiving the honor and being recognized by his hometown. “Feeling grateful and honored to have received the key to the city of Baton Rouge!” he wrote. “It’s a privilege and I look forward to continuing to contribute to its growth and prosperity.”

A practicing Muslim who has been open about his faith, he is currently observing Ramadan and says that getting the key to Baton Rouge has made this Ramadan the best he’s ever experienced. “During Ramadan, we embrace the power of reflection, gratitude, and I must say it’s been the best Ramadan ever,” he concluded, further voicing his appreciation for the moment.

See Kevin Gates’ reaction to receiving the key to the city of Baton Rouge below.