Kevin Gates Loves When A Woman Does What In His Mouth?

Kevin Gates has revealed he loves to drink his partner’s urine. During an interview with the Fancy Talk Show, Gates, 36, was asked whether or not he was into sexual activity involving human secretion. Gates responded bluntly, “Yeah, I love it.”

The FTS host then elaborated on the question asking whether or not he likes peeing in a woman’s mouth and then tongue-kissing him. The rapper admitted he’s never done that before but has drunk his partner’s urine.

“I love for a woman to piss in my mouth. That’s beautiful,” the eclectic entertainer asserted. “I done had a woman pee in a cup while we were driving, and I drunk it.”

“I was so infatuated with this woman to where it was just nothing about her that was nasty. And then she’s super clean. She’s like me. She drinks nothing but water all day, so her piss ain’t got no taste.”

Naaa Kevin Gates wild asf . He be saying these shits wit a straight face too ??? pic.twitter.com/aGM5pZxyEf — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 13, 2023

The Stranger Than Fiction artist is known for his interesting comments regarding sex, but recently, the rapper declared he was going to quit rhyming about his bedroom kinks.

During a behind-the-scenes video from a shoot for his and DDG’s new collaboration, “Love Myself,” Kevin said his eldest daughter told him some of her own sexual adventures. And the experience made him uncomfortable.

“That sh*t f**ked up dawg,” the Baton Rogue, La. native remarked. “My big daughter 19. Make me want to stop rapping about sexual sh*t. My daughter talking about she eat ass and sh*t. I’m serious. I had to listen to that sh*t.”

“I’m like, ‘What the f**k?!’ I said, ‘Was it a ni**a or a bi**h?’ She said, ‘Dad…’ I said, ‘Don’t even tell me. I don’t wanna know. I don’t judge you, I love you. I ain’t here to judge you, I love you.'”

Gates concluded his recollection of the traumatizing moment, stating, “That sh*t be crushing me.”

Watch his interview above and the behind-the-scenes clip from the “Love Myself” video below.