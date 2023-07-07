Kevin Hart’s HartBeat And BET Are Bringing ‘ComicView’ Back To TV

Kevin Hart speaks onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by

Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat and BET have teamed up to bring new comedy to the silver screen. On Friday (April 7), the comedian announced the revival of ComicView as part of Hartbeat Weekend taking place this weekend in Las Vegas.

According to a press statement, the series is hosted by Mike Epps with the all-new episodes of ComicView being filmed on-location at Resorts World in front of a live audience with performances. The comedian lineup includes Tommy Davidson, Tacarra Williams, Tony T. Roberts, Bresha Webb, D.C. Young Fly, as well as the televised comedic standup debut of multi-platinum rapper, Tip “T.I.” Harris, and many more.

The original ComicView started in 1992 as a nationally broadcast showcase for up-and-coming comedians. Hart himself hosted the series in 2008. Additional hosts in the past include D.L. Hughley, Cedric The Entertainer, and Sommore.

Mike Epps attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “I’m A Virgo” at Harmony Gold on June 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

“We’re excited to partner with Hartbeat to bring back our culturally iconic franchise ComicView during Hartbeat Weekend,” expressed BET CEO and President Scott Mills.

“Over 30 years ago, ComicView set the footprint for stand-up specials and launched the careers of some of today’s mega-comedy stars,” he continued. “We can’t wait to see this new group of talented and rising comedians. We are so proud to work with this all-star production team, including Mike Epps, and the impressive roster of talent that will bring you the best comedy you’ll see all year long.”

The Fatherhood star added, “I’m thrilled to partner with BET for the return of ComicView as part of Hartbeat Weekend making this can’t-miss celebration of comedy, music, and culture,” in a statement exclusive to Variety. “Having hosted ComicView in the past, I understand first-hand the incredible platform this franchise offers for comedians to showcase their talents on a national stage and I’m excited to continue that tradition in Las Vegas.”