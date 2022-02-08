Kevin Hart And Charlamagne Tha God’s SBH Productions Lands Multi-Year Deal With Audible

Kevin Hart and Charlamagne Tha God are teaming up to create original content for Audible under a new multi-year, multi-project agreement. Hart and Charlamagne have joined forces to create SBH Productions, which will produce five new projects for Audible throughout 2022, including a comedy co-starring the actor-comedian and the Breakfast Club host. The duo will also be working in tandem with Audio producer Nicole Shelton, who was recently named the Head of Production for SBH.

“SBH has the opportunity to be a driving force and new creative outlet for our culture,” Hart explained in a statement. “This vertical allows us to bring the voices of our community masses and to share our rich stories that run deep in our souls. I am excited to partner with Charlamagne, Nicole, and the whole SBH team to bring these rich stories to the Audible original space.”

“SBH and Audible are at the forefront of the audio renaissance, often times [sic] TV and film companies don’t SEE the vision for these great stories by Black creatives so they are hard to get made,” added Charlamagne Tha God. “What Nicole, Kevin, and myself along with the rest of team SBH have built is a space for these companies and the whole world to HEAR our vision. We thank GOD for it all!”

The pair’s deal with Audible begins with SBH’s first offering, Finding Tamika, which will be released on March 3, 2022. Narrated by award-winning actress Erika Alexander, Finding Tamika documents the story of Tamika Huston, a South Carolina woman who went missing in 2004. The true-crime drama will be told through the voices of Huston’s family, those close to the case, and Tamika herself. Finding Tamika will be followed by a slate of projects from SBH Productions including Summer of ’85, Un-lesh for Love, and Brokedown Prophets. Hart and Charlamange will also work on a project titled Short, Black, and Handsome, an odd-ball comedy written by Abdul Williams (The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story).