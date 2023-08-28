Kevin Hart Sends His “Baby Girl” Off To College

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko are one step closer to being empty nesters as his oldest daughter heads off to college. The comedian revealed Heaven Hart has started her journey into adulthood as she moved into what appears to be an on-campus dorm.

“I’m not crying your crying…. So proud of my daughter…,” wrote the 44-year-old on Instagram.

“I can’t even say little girl anymore because you have blossomed into the most amazing young woman ever!!!!! God knows I am beyond proud of you and that I love you with my all. Fly Heav Fly….The world is yours!!!!! My baby girl is off to college…. I cried in the car!!!!”

The Get Hard star’s ex-wife and mother to his two eldest children, Torrei Hart, also shared a heartwarming post for their daughter.

“And just like that Heaven is a college freshman,” detailed the 45-year-old. “Late study nights, wild campus parties, endless coffee runs, and finally learning about that ramen noodle lifestyle. So proud of you baby girl.”

Kevin and Torrei Hart also share a son, Hendrix, who appears in the Instagram photo uploaded by the comedian. He and Eniko share a five-year-old son, Kenzo, who also went along to drop his big sister off for her undergraduate career, and a two-year-old daughter Kaori.

Last year as a guest on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the Philadelphia native discussed his growing family and his relationship with Heaven.

“She’s me, she’s exactly who I am,” detailed the Ride Along star. “I love that she’s growing up, that’s my best friend, my heart. And it’s a little emotional. I see myself realizing that that time is coming for her to leave the house and I don’t like it.”