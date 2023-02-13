Kevin Hart, Ludacris, And More Star In DraftKings Super Bowl Commercial

The Super Bowl is known for exciting football, captivating halftime performances, and entertaining commercials. DraftKings unloaded a star-studded cast to advertise their sports betting platform highlighted by Kevin Hart, Ludacris, The Undertaker, and more.

The ad opens with the comedian complaining about how everyone who signed up for the application would get a free bet. Internet comedian Desi Banks is seen seated in front of him, actively watching the game. A fun quirk within the commercial is how certain words Hart says act as introductions for celebrity cameos with everyone making short jokes about him. When the Soul Plane artist says the word “big,” the ad transitions to a scene featuring MLB Hall Of Famer David “Big Papi” Ortiz and NFL Hall Of Famer Emmett Smith.

The former Red Sox player jokes about Hart taking the “short odds” before the actor appears and knocks his food out of his hands. Hart prepares to call them both “ludicrous” before Ludacris appears on the screen. Luda stands alongside NBA Hall Of Famer Julius Erving and WNBA Hall Of Famer Lisa Leslie and makes a joke about the 43-year-old taking the “under.”

Kevin Hart denies the claim and turns around to face WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker. Feeling overwhelmed, he takes on a defensive position and tells Luda, Erving, and Leslie that he’s watching them like a “hawk.” This prompts the legendary professional skateboarder Tony Hawk to appear in the closing moments of the commercial, though his focus is on gaining entry into the soiree.

Super Bowl LVII was an exciting event overall. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Although fellow quarterback Jalen Hurts delivered a stellar performance, Patrick Mahomes won his second Super Bowl MVP award despite reinjuring his ankle. Rihanna dazzled with her halftime performance and revealed she is pregnant once again.