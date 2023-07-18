Kevin Hart And Mike Epps End Longstanding Feud

Kevin Hart and Mike Epps are officially on good terms. Last weekend, Hart shared a photo on Instagram being embraced by Epps, detailing the end of their beef in the caption.

“So happy that me and my comedy brother @therealmikeepps were able to settle our differences and look at the bigger picture,” wrote the Fatherhood actor. “Looking forward to building and doing amazing things in the future!!!!! Life is to short… Let’s all Live Love & Laugh.”

Epps shared similar feelings in the comment section, revealing, “Growth is real lil bro I look forward to what’s to come let’s tear sh*t up.”

Supportive comments were left by Sheek Louch, Michael Blackson, Deray Davis, Charlamagne Tha God, HaHa Davis, and more. “Me and Katt next lol. Pray for me,” declared Blackson, while Davis wrote, “What I always wanted.”

The longstanding feud dates back to at least 2014 when the Friday franchise star called the Jumanji talent overrated, resulting in an online back and forth. Since then, the two have made snide remarks about each other.

Kevin Hart at the opening of Kevin Hart’s QSR Hart House held at Hart House Hollywood on May 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The reconciliation comes as the 44-year-old’s Hartbeat and BET team up for the revival of ComicView hosted by Mike Epps. Filmed during Hartbeat Weekend in Las Vegas earlier this month, the television series is set to feature Tommy Davidson, Tacarra Williams, Tony T. Roberts, Bresha Webb, D.C. Young Fly, as well as the televised comedic standup debut of rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris.

“I’m thrilled to partner with BET for the return of ComicView as part of Hartbeat Weekend making this can’t-miss celebration of comedy, music, and culture,” explained the Laugh At My Pain jokester.

“Having hosted ComicView in the past, I understand first-hand the incredible platform this franchise offers for comedians to showcase their talents on a national stage and I’m excited to continue that tradition in Las Vegas.”