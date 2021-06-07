Kevin Hart’s Drops ‘Muscle Car Crew’ Series Teaser

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Kevin Hart attends the "Jumanji: The Next Level" UK Film Premiere at BFI Southbank on December 05, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Kevin Hart released a sneak peek of his upcoming series Muscle Car Crew which takes viewers on an automobile-centered journey. Featuring the comedian and The Plastic Cup Boyz, the group explores aspects of America’s classic car culture. Together, they learn from the best car builders in the country and attend car shows/events ranging from local exhibitions in small towns to the most popular ones like SEMA in Las Vegas

The series is not without Hart’s comedic touch. He and the guys, John, Ron, Spank, Harry, and Joey often share jokes and laughs as they navigate the challenges of owning classic vehicles. All of the men make their own attempts to upgrade, repair, or restore their cars to make them the best they can be.

“We decided to take our friendship, and comedy on the road,” Hart exclaimed in the series’ introduction. The six-minute preview shows him driving a black 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible.

Fans will be able to watch the original series premiere on July 2 on the MotorTrend app. The MoterTrend App is designed by MotorTrend Group which is the largest automotive media company in the world.

Last month, Hart released the trailer for his upcoming Netflix film Fatherhood, due on the streaming giant Father’s Day weekend. Based on a true story, the movie finds the actor as a widower taking on being a single father. DeWanda Wise, Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, and Melody Hurd all star together in the film.

“Ultimately, we want better men. We want better fathers. I hope this story shines the brightest light on fatherhood possible. I hope that the fathers who are already amazing out there feel good that we got to put them on display at this level, and I hope that the fathers who may not be doing the best job step up and get inspired and encouraged to do more,” Hart said of the film in a press release.

Watch the clip for his MoterTrends series below: