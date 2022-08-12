Kevin Hart To Release Mental Health Audiobook, ‘Monsters And How To Tame Them’

Kevin Hart is set to release an audiobook that teaches people how to quiet the voices in their minds. According to Variety, Hart’s next project, Monsters and How to Tame Them: Taking Charge of the Voices in Your Head, is a mental health self-help guide designed to assist individuals in silencing their doubts. The project will be released on Sept. 15 exclusively on Audible.

The audio platform promises the comedian will deliver his uplifting message “in his signature honesty, hilarious voice, and adept storytelling” through his digital book.

Monsters and How to Tame Them will see Hart identify mental obstacles that he feels are preventing people from living their best lives. These obstacles include issues he’s dubbed the Control Monster, Comparison Monster, and Approval Monster.

Kevin Hart spoke about his upcoming project, declaring it will show people how to navigate their self-doubt.

“I already know you guys probably got one of these annoying inner monsters on your back, too,” the actor says in the audiobook’s trailer. “I’m gonna give a quick lesson on how to deal with them.”

Monsters and How to Tame Them follows his two previous Audible projects: 2017’s I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons and 2020’s The Decision: Overcoming Today’s BS for Tomorrow’s Success.

Pre-order Kevin Hart’s “Monsters and How to Tame Them: Taking Charge of the Voices in Your Head” on Audible’s official website.