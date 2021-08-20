Nick Cannon Jokes “I Got 8 And A Possible 9” Kids On ‘Hart To Heart’ With Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart’s new talk show Hart To Heart hosted the company of Nick Cannon and the two discussed fatherhood, comedy, and other commonalities. Issued on Thursday (Aug. 19) the episode shares more on the relationship between the two comedians as well as Cannon once again answering questions on his growing family.

“You’re gonna put me on the spot? It’s like Spades, I got eight and a possible nine,” Canon responds when Hart asks how many children his Real Husbands Of Hollywood costar has. They both laugh and Cannon continues, “I like children, damn it!”

He added, “It gives me the ability to say, ‘Man I can affect so much,’ ” he tells Hart.

Cannon is the father of seven children total. His eldest children are 10-year-old fraternal twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. The “Gigalo” rapper shares a four-year-old son Golden and a nine-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. He also has twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa born on June 14. His youngest child, with Alyssa Scott, is baby Zen Scott Cannon born on June 23.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Wild N Out creator explained his perspective on monogamy and marriage as “a Euro-centric concept.”

Beyond parenting, Hart and Cannon also discussed comedy from a professional standpoint, sharing how they viewed each other and their earned opportunities in Hollywood. The co-stars also chatted about Cannon landing the lead role in the 2002 film Drumline and opened up on how their relationship as peers and friends has evolved.

“There was a high amount of envy early on in our careers” revealed Hart. “I remember you were clicking so fast. You were putting the beats together so quick.”

The Ride Along star continued, “Every young black actor in Hollywood at the time, this was the role of a lifetime for so many. I remember when you got the part, there was no animosity. There was no ill-will, like, ‘Damn. I can’t believe I didn’t get it. Damn, it went to Nick Cannon.’ It was like ‘That’s a good dude. That’s a good dude. He deserved it. And you not only rocked that opportunity, but as others came…we developed a great energy and it’s always been that yin and yang.”

“It’s interesting too when you talk about that, clearly, I’m not a competitive person by any means, but I also understand what you’re talking about,” Cannon responded.

Hart To Heart drops new episodes in batches on Thursdays on the streaming platform Peacock. The conversations are unplanned, unscripted, and unfiltered according to a press release. Hart simply invites his celebrity peers to enjoy a glass of wine and interesting dialogue.

“There’s something powerful that happens when two people sit down together for a conversation, and ‘Hart to Heart’ is about capturing that magic,” explained Hart of his talk show in a provided statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to see the next chapter of Laugh Out Loud’s partnership with Peacock come to life with this show, and for audiences to get to see my guests in a way that they’ve never seen them before; it’s real, authentic dialogue over a glass of wine.”

Watch a clip of the conversation between the two funny men below: