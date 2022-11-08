Kevin Hart Recalls Being Robbed At Gunpoint With His Late Mother

During a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Kevin Hart revealed that he was once robbed at gunpoint with his late mother, Nancy.

“Wanna hear the crazy part? [We were] coming from a laundromat […] I’m talking folded clothes, right. My Mom got the cart. I got my book bag; I used to go to the laundromat do the homework. My mom used to carry this little orange fanny pack. Dude came out, he said, ‘Give that s**t up, b***h.’ And my Mom was like, ‘No,’” said the Philly native at the 23:30 mark.

The Me Time actor, 43, admitted that his mother refused to simply hand over her belongings, convincing him there was nothing to steal. “Swear to God. Hand on the Bible, my mom said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘You think I’m f**king playing witchu? Give that s**t up.’ My mom was like, ‘It’s nothing in it, and no.’ I’m just standing there, I’m looking. I don’t even know what to do. I’m shocked that I’m looking at a gun. He snatched it off, he go through it. My mom had a bunch of tokens in there, right? Guy get mad, he throw it at my mom. ‘You broke b***h.’ He called my mama a broke b***h.”

After she matter-of-factly told the assailant, “I told you it was nothing in it,” she and Kevin continued home as though nothing transpired.

However, the Laugh At My Pain star was left traumatized. “I never walked up that street again. For the rest of my life, I took the longest way to get to the laundromat. What once was a five minute walk took me 30 minutes […] I didn’t walk down there for at least 10-15 years.“

Though Hart never spoke about the incident with his mother, he shared that the moment had no effect on her. “There’s not even the idea of gangster/no gangster. There’s the level of ‘give a f**k’ and ‘don’t give a f**k.’ It’s that simple. My mom was like ‘I don’t give a f**k. I ain’t got time for this mess.'”

Watch Hart’s full Million Dollaz Worth of Game episode below as he breaks down the ebb and flow of being a comedian, investments, Hart House, HartBeat Productions, and more.