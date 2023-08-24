Kevin Hart Suddenly In Wheelchair After Racing Former NFL Player

Kevin Hart of 'Dave' speaks during the FX segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 09, 2020 in Pasadena, California.

Kevin Hart explains why he’s in a wheelchair after racing former NFL player Stevan Ridley. On Wednesday (Aug. 23), the comedian uploaded an Instagram video showing himself wheelchair-bound. He spoke about getting into a debate with Ridley, who used to play with the New England Patriots, about who is faster between the two men. They then agreed to conduct a 40-yard dash, to which Kev tore his lower abdomen and his “abductors.”

“Ladies and gentleman, the age 40 is real. To all my men, women out there that are 40 years old and above, it’s not a game,” the businessman expressed. “Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. It just made me respect it… I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff — and I was told to sit my a** down.”

“This debate was based off who’s faster. Those that know me know, I’m pretty fast. Stevan said, ‘Kevin, there ain’t no way you’re gonna beat me.’ Stevan is an ex-NFL running back. Very good guy… [So] we get out there, we go run the 40-yard dash. Guys, I blew all my s**t. I tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn, I don’t know what that is, but I tore them. I tore those, too. I can’t walk.”

As he continued, he began to speak to his kids around him. The Philadelphia native asserted that his kids were the losers because he could no longer race them. Hart concluded that ending up in a wheelchair for no reason should make him the “stupidest man alive.”

“What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s**t ever, now I can’t walk,” Hart concluded. “All because I wanted to get the title of ‘the fastest ni**a at the BBQ.’ What was I thinking, son?”

But this isn’t the first time Kevin Hart suffered an injury. In 2019, the Central Intelligence star was involved in a near-fatal car crash. The incident left Hart hospitalized for a week and a half with three spinal fractures and intense pain. He wound up needing months of rehabilitation to make a full recovery.