Kevin Hart Defends Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

Kevin Hart spoke in defense of Will Smith as a guest on the Revolt podcast Drink Champs hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

The 43-year-old entertainer discussed his predecessor’s career accolades as well as the incident that found Chris Rock at the receiving end of a shocking slap.

During a segment of the web show called “Quicktime With Slime,” guests must choose between two famous people or, take a shot of liquor. When put to task, Hart was given the option of Ice Cube or Will Smith.

“Dark times deserve fu**ng great light. I’m not going to sh*t on my brother. They both are my brothers, but I’m not going to take time to sh*t on them. I’m going to say Will Smith, and here’s why. Will Smith is not only a legend, he’s not only a GOAT,” answered the Night School Star.

N.O.R.E. cut in and declared Smith “Gangsta” for slapping Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

“Those are your words, not mine,” Hart continued. “I’m not going to sh*t on Will and act like he wasn’t that guy.”

Hart continued, “People make mistakes, and from mistakes, they should be allowed time to recover. And that this is no longer the world’s problem,” adding, “It’s Will and Chris’ problem, and let them deal with that. The world should step out of it.”

Hart has shared career moments and public displays of gratitude for both Smith and Rock. In July, he joined Rock for Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed, a five-day tour across New York and New Jersey. During the Madison Square Garden show, the pair was joined by Dave Chappelle who opened the event with a 20-minute set.

As the night continued, Hart and Rock performed their respective comedy sets and, in the end, Hart brought a real-life goat on stage and referenced Rock as the “Greatest Of All Time.”

The actual G.O.A.T was jokingly named Will Smith.

Watch Kevin Hart on Drink Champs above and take a look at the three comedic stars and an actual goat below.