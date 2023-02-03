Kevin Powell To Release ‘THE KEVIN POWELL READER: Essential Writings and Conversations’

Kevin Powell — founder of BK Nation, Civil Rights activist, and seasoned writer — has announced the forthcoming release of his 16th book, The Kevin Powell Reader: Essential Writings and Conversations.

The compilation project, which will launch on April 4, includes samples of the former VIBE Senior Writer‘s “life work,” as well as new and previously unpublished pieces, as both an activist and writer.

Book cover designed by Hilary VanWright courtesy of publicist

“I am humbled and proud and excited to make this announcement,” the 56-year-old stated in a press release. “My single mother, the first storyteller I ever knew, took me to the Greenville branch of the Jersey City Free Public Library when I was age 8 and it was there that I fell completely in love with words; and then: I’ve wanted to be a writer since age 11.”

Reflecting on the legacy of his pen game and contributions to Hip-Hop’s history, he added, “got my first check as a professional writer at age 20, and for 30 plus years I have written hundreds upon hundreds of articles, essays/blogs, profiles, speeches, and poems.

“I have interviewed everyday people, and leaders and influencers and artists of every kind, and the super famous; I’ve done many cover stories; I have been blessed to document huge chunks of the history of hip-hop as we celebrate its 50th birthday this year.”

So as I work on and write a biography of Tupac Shakur, who I interviewed several times while at VIBE, including when he was in jail, this LIVE FROM DEATH ROW cover story I wrote is shared and mentioned often, including in interview I did for book just now. Working hard on book. pic.twitter.com/Xysjsypn0M — Kevin Powell (@kevin_powell) November 23, 2019

Responsible for the infamous “Live From Death Row” VIBE cover story, the writer continued: “I’ve done these things for more publications than I can remember, and now my 16th book is coming very soon, collecting a big sampling of my life work, as both a writer and an activist, into one space, including a couple of new and or previously unpublished pieces.”

The Reader, is currently available for pre-order through its publisher, Akashic Books on its official website. The official release will launch April 4.