Kevin And Torrei Hart Share Proud Moment As Daughter Heads To Prom

While exes Kevin and Torrei Hart have had their differences in the past, the co-parents came together this weekend to celebrate their daughter’s big day. The Harts saw their daughter, Heaven, off to prom as she wore a gorgeous emerald green off-the-shoulders gown, with gold heels to compliment.

Baring a natural makeup look, she posed with her parents in separate posts that each of them shared to their Instagram accounts.

“I have no words ….just pure joy. My little girl looked unbelievable yesterday. Where does the time go….,” Kevin wrote under a few images, as Torrei said, “The most beautiful girl in the world,” while tagging Fashion Nova and showing Heaven getting ready in the bathroom.

Kevin’s current wife of six years, Eniko Hart, also shared a montage of videos and photos showing Heaven in her gown, posing with friends and family, and a spread of food for guests to enjoy.

“#allsmiles,” she simply wrote on the Instagram post.

Although Torrei and Eniko once suffered a rift due to cheating allegations, the three continue to put their differences aside for the sake of their children. Eniko and Kevin go on many vacations with their blended family, which includes their two small children and his two eldest with Torrei.

Back in 2018, Kevin, Torrei and Eniko all came together in celebration of Heaven’s 13th birthday with a Black Panther and Marvel Comic-themed event. Eniko and Torrei both shared images from the shindig on IG, showing off a Marvel themed cake, an African band performing live in superhero costumes, and a performance from Rae Sremmurd.

Check out a recap from the party below.